Fly fishing for just three years and already representing New Zealand.

Taupō woman Theresa Beilby, 29, has been selected for the New Zealand Commonwealth Fly Fishing Team, along with fellow Taupō Fishing Club member Dr Rachel McNae who is a reserve.

The Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships are being held in March, with fly fishers from all over the Commonwealth competing on the Tongariro River, the upper reaches of the Whanganui River, Lake Rotoaira and Lake Kuratau.

