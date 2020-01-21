Four complaints have been lodged with the Rotorua Lakes Council in a week, about road repairs in Mamaku.

However "no quality issues were identified" during an assessment of the works on Thursday.

A council contractor resealed a section of Dansey Rd (the main route between Mamaku and Rotorua) between State Highway 5 and Tarukenga Rd, on Tuesday last week.

On Thursday "council's professional services consultants and engineers" inspected the site and "the new seal was found to be intact and performing satisfactorily and as per normal" a Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said.

Four complaints were made about the works, in the days prior.

"Two were related to pre-seal repair activities and two related to the resealing," the spokeswoman said.

One complainant, Mamaku resident Daron Dodge, told the Rotorua Daily Post the works were "a waste of time as the seal had all come off".

When he first drove over the new seal he said: "chip and tar were all over the chassis" of his truck.

"I could hear it coming off my ute all the way down the road, flinging off. I could feel it coming off right down till the roundabout with Ngongotahā Rd.

Dansey Rd, newly sealed. Photo / Stephen Parker

"It was that bad that I stopped using the road last week and went out on Tārukenga Rd to State Highway 5 instead."

The former road worker said it was hard to tell what could be done to amend the issue.

"It's like there's too much tar and not enough chip. It just didn't seem right... Once the tar is up through the chip it grabs on to your tyres. It just seems a waste of money and time not to do the job properly."

The council spokeswoman said: "If any problems were identified, the resealing contractor has a 12 month maintenance period on the reseal sites. If any quality-related issues arise during this period it must be rectified by the contractor at no cost to Council."

On Friday, it said the line marking had been reinstated and the site was due to be swept again to remove any loose sealing chip.

The Rotorua Lakes Council maintains more than 1000km of roads and 660km of footpaths and cycleways.

Roadworks sign after road resealed in Rotorua. Photo / File

Four stages of work on Dansey Rd were included in the council's 2018/2019 schedule of rural road reseals.

In the council's 2018-2018 Long-term Plan, more than $66 million was put aside for the council's subsidised roading programme.

Another $27 million was allocated, in total, for works in the CBD, sealing unsealed roads, and developing cycleways.