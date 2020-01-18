Nunilon Fulo loves chess - and he's got the mileage to prove it.

He's driven from Rotorua over to Tauranga every day this week to take part in the 127th New Zealand Chess Congress, held at the Trinity Wharf hotel.

It started as something to keep his brain trained, he said.

"Chess gives many benefits to an individual," he said.

"It improves your strategic thinking, decision-making and outlook in life."

It's also really good for relaxation, he said.

Fulo wasn't exactly sure how many tournaments he's been part of, but he knows he's been in at least "four or five" since he arrived in New Zealand from the Philippines in 2015.

The highlight of this current tournament so far had been its size, he said.

"It's a very big tournament. This is the Chess Congress, so it's the biggest tournament in New Zealand."

This meant he had a good opportunity to play against some of the best players in the country and some from overseas, Fulo said.

Grandmasters from overseas include Vasily Papin from Russia, Daniel Fernandez from England, and Darryl Johansen from Australia.

"I'm enjoying playing," Fulo said.

"It's a good practice for me."

Rotorua's Nunilon Fulo (right) settles in to a match against Auckland's Paul Garnett. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

This is the first year that the Chess Congress had been held in Tauranga.

There are five tournaments during the Congress: the New Zealand Open and Major Open Championships, the New Zealand Junior Open Championship, the Rapid Championship and the Lightning Championship.

Rapid chess and lightning chess are new forms of the game, with the lightning style taking three minutes per game, and two seconds per move.

Fulo said he enjoyed the rapid style of chess, which takes only 25 minutes per game, and five seconds per move.

With over $10,000 in the overall prize fund, there's keen competition for the top prizes.

Fulo's daughter Nyla is also taking part in a tournament at the Congress, in the New Zealand Open Junior Championship.

She didn't start off with a love of the game, but she had changed her mind since, he said.

"She's starting to appreciate chess," he said.

"She started playing chess seriously since she was 11 - she's now 12."

Fulo has started to coach Nyla and said she's getting quite good.

"Even though she started quite late, compared to the other children."

When the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to Fulo at the Congress, he was preparing to play a match against New Zealand International Master Paul Garnett, from Auckland.

Fulo and Garnett had played together last year, Fulo said.

"I lost to him last year," he said.

But not this year?

"I will do my best."