Please allow me to question Zizi Spark's editorial (January 11) that supported the mayor's leadership appointments as 'understandable'.

She unquestioningly endorsed the mayor's primary justification - of having to build a 'positive team'. She acknowledged but ignored my review of the dangers of authoritarianism that in my view, have become a feature of the current regime. This allowed mayoral rhetoric about 'positivity' and 'team' to trump what the RDRR has long experienced - the reality of power bloc politics that manipulates decision making.

Playing off an incoming councillor's interactive style (in one meeting) against that of the three RDRR councillors (after six years of determined campaigning in defence of ratepayers), is either naïve or invidious. To offer this justification for what in my opinion is the mayor's drift towards authoritarianism appears to be political activism.

Zizi agreed that the mayor needs like-mindedness in followers; defined as "people with a similar vision, people who can question decisions but in the right way and for the right reasons - but ultimately still support the boss and their overall strategy and direction". This position is inevitably partisan when a self-interested power bloc defines 'rightness'.

The recent election did not give the mayor or her power bloc a comprehensive mandate. Fifty-eight per cent of mayoral votes did not go to the mayor, 47 per cent of votes for councillors went to RDRR's endorsed councillors, affiliates and friends.

In my view, it's time for authoritarian power politics determining leadership appointments to be replaced by consensus-building coalition governance that respects diverse expertise, in the public interest.

Reynold Macpherson

Councillor



Hopefully the Christmas spirit continues

Living in Rotorua for over 65 years, I was excited at the exuberance of our city this Christmas.

Happy shoppers, everyone taking care of each other, the Salvation Army with a great stock of food donated by people and under the guidance of the Rotorua Daily Post.

I hope this spirit of Christmas will continue into 2020 and we will continue to feed and house those of us less fortunate than ourselves.

The private social welfare provided by Māori groups and Christian welfare cannot be overlooked.

They have a great effect on stabilising our society and our welfare.

(Abridged)

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

