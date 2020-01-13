The Te Mata Park Trust Board will soon have more diversity, with an application currently under way to bring its 93-year-old trust deed into the 21st century.

The trust board has applied to change its structure to include a Ngāti Kahungunu appointed representative, but say it is not a result of the controversial Craggy Range track.

The track saw members of the Hawke's Bay community pitted against each other, and in particular was opposed by the local iwi, who were not informed prior to resource consent being granted.

Te Mata Park Trust Board chairman Mike Devonshire said the proposed changes to the board have been in discussion for some time, and are not a result of the Craggy Range track situation.

"The changes, which were unanimously agreed by Te Mata Park trustees, are an outcome of the agreed long term strategic direction and objectives of the Park Trust."

He said a Mana Whenua Roopu was created in 2018 to sit alongside the board, and roopu members had agreed the changes were pertinent and vital to improve consultation and governance within the park.

He said education was a key part of the park's strategic goals, including working with local schools and installing signage.

"Our Mana Whenua Roopu, and our new trust board member will form a valuable and essential influence on these priorities, as well as other projects in the medium to long term future."

The representative will be chosen later this year in consultation with the Mana Whenua Roopu.

Another change is to the Chambers family representative. The family originally donated the land to the people of Hawke's Bay.

The current deed, written in 1927, stipulates the representative of the family must be male, with the changes allowing woman to also represent the family.

"There has been a female board member in recent years, and we hope to see more female contribution in the future, to reflect the demographics of our Park users."

The changes have been ratified by the board and are currently going through a formal process.

They are being publically advertised and will then go to the High Court for approval.