So now we can no longer bury all our dead - they are just too fat (News, January 6).

I am not surprised, I walk around supermarkets pushing the trolley for the good lady and I see just what obese people buy to keep their weight up.

Cost has a lot to do with it, ignorance about how to select and prepare the food is a big problem too - do they not teach domestic science in schools anymore?

If the Government is serious about health - which I doubt it is - then take the GST off healthy foods, force supermarkets to cut prices on vegetables, stop supermarkets (and anyone else) selling sugary drinks (I do not believe the ''No Sugar'' labels).

Stop the sale of enormous quantities of beer at the numerous outlets in town, teach cooking at schools, and stop encouraging people to be fat.

From the type of food (fast foods) they buy they appear to actively enjoy it.

If the Government means it, then stop it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Advertisement

Why are our rates so high?

My wife and I attended a family get together for a birthday in Tauranga recently with four couples who were family.

The topic of rates came up during a discussion and we were appalled to learn that our council rates in Ngongotaha where we live were more than $200 more in Rotorua than the other couples' rates in Tauranga.

These couples I mention live in good areas such as Maungatapu, Otumoetai and Greerton in large brick homes.

Their rates average about $600 per quarter while ours is more than $800 a quarter.

I thought Tauranga rates would have been more expensive. Then the Rotorua councillors receive pay rises.

It isn't any wonder Rotorua's CBD has so many shops empty as the rates are milking off their profits.

Perhaps someone on the council can explain why our rates are so much more expensive?

Also as a pensioner, our pensions don't go up by the same proportion each year as our rates do.

Advertisement

Is the council trying to drive us from our homes, even though we do get a small rebate at the beginning of the financial year. (Abridged)

Colin L Deans

Ngongotaha

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz