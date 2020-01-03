Comment

Dear reggae - Rotorua has missed you.

Katchafire, The Black Seeds, Tomorrow People and 1814 brought reggae fans in Rotorua back to life last night as more than 1800 people felt the love at the Village Green.

The seven-date North Island tour is winding down but the energy in Rotorua last night was alive and well.

Rotorua fans at the Katchafire concert at the Lakefront on Friday night loved it. Photo / Stephen Parker

For reggae fans, it was a glimpse back in time to the days when the Rotorua International Stadium used to come alive to the sounds of reggae at the annual Raggamuffin Festivals.

The annual concerts were held between 2008 and 2017 and used to attract up to 15,000 people and bring international and national reggae stars.

Last night's show was on a smaller scale and had a cute factor about it that made it feel friendly, safe and well-run (confirmed by police who said they had no issues around the venue).

1814 perform at the Lakefront concert. Photo / Stephen Parker

In this reviewer's mind, there was no better way to start the show than with 1814 and the especially impressive vocal performance of Rotorua's Neihana Mackey-Harrison. While all their hits were among their set, including Jah Rastafari, they also got the crowd going to a reggae version of Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire.

Tomorrow People wowed the crowd. Photo / Stephen Parker

The evening flew by with Tomorrow People and Black Seeds knocking out their hits and new songs to a warm and appreciative crowd.

Black Seeds opened with their hit Cool Me Down just as the sun set over Rotorua and festival fashion was covered in hoodies and jackets.

When Katchafire took the stage, those who had sat on picnic rugs or fold-out chairs, hopped up to join the warmth of the die-hard fans at the front to create a vibing feel.

The veterans of Kiwi roots and reggae didn't disappoint. Playing a mix of old and new, including 100, Who You With, Collie Herb Man and Seriously.

The Black Seeds perform in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Familiar Rotorua face Forrest Thorp of Strangely Arousing fame was spotted in the Katchafire line-up playing trumpet. He said after the gig he was the second-string player for the band and got the call up whenever the other trumpet player couldn't make it.

"I just got real lucky aye, a friend of mine I went to jazz school with who is their regular sax player hit me up one time because they needed a trumpet player and away we went."

Thorp said it was always good to play locally.

"It was sick, it was mean. It was lucky they needed a trumpet player for this Rotorua gig."

Katchafire lead singer Logan Bell said he was confident Rotorua would get a great crowd because it had been a while since the band had played here.

"Rotorua tonight had lovely voices. We haven't been here in Rotorua for forever. I think the last place we used to come here was the Grumpy Mole. It was great to feel the whanau, iwi and tangata whenua of this place and have them sing with us and vibe with us."

Katchafire's tour wraps up in New Plymouth tonight.