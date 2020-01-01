

When summer hits, thousands of people make their way to Mahia - swelling the little settlement's population.

New Zealanders from all over the country make their way to the picturesque beach settlement on the East Coast.

Emma Asplin and her family from Wairoa have a small bach in Mahia where they spend their summer months and love every moment of it.

"We normally spend all of January up here which the kids love and although it does get busy you can't get past great sunny days like this," she said.

The peninsula has a population of around 800 but during the New Year and summer period that number is expected to get as high as 17,000.

"People come from all over just to be here and to be fair who wouldn't."

The local fishing club car park was full as everyone visits the beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Well-known local and recent QSM recipient Joe Hedley said that during the past 5-10 years the atmosphere and environment at Mahia over the busy New Year period has improved.

"Years ago New Year here used to get quite bad with many young ones coming down and drinking and getting up to no good but over the years that has quietened down a bit with more music festivals and all that on and it has created a much more family-friendly environment," Hedley said.

"With a liquor ban brought in a few years back it has really made it a nicer atmosphere over New Year, of course you still get the odd thing here and there but it's much better these days."

After a few rough days for fishermen, post-Christmas celebrations the sea seemed to start playing ball as locals and visitors headed back out.

Steve Grant of Napier brings his boat up on Mahia Beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Steve Grant from Napier said the build-up to the New Year looked good for all those heading out on their boats.

"The last few days after Christmas have been pretty rubbish, Sunday especially but the rest of the week looks like it's going to be out there and on the beach," Grant said.

He had just gone on a bit of a trip on Monday and said that it was great fishing and he managed to pick up a few snapper and kahawai.

Grant said that although prior to New Year's it was a little quiet the numbers were sure to boost.

"It definitely gets packed around here these days and it seems like it is a much more popular spot for people to come and people outside of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne are starting to realise that."

Hedley said that although the place did reach maximum capacity it now seemed able to deal with the influx to a certain point.

"All the work the community has done to improve things has been a huge boost and something that is better helping us deal with the people we get in."