A queue full of festivalgoers in straw hats, bright jandals and shiny sunnies was backed up to the edge of the Lakefront Reserve at 5.30pm.

When the Glo Festival gates opened, families flocked to patches of grass in front of the stage to lay down picnic rugs and deck chairs for the night.

The evening includes six and a half hours of entertainment including a science show, kids disco, outdoor movie, bands and fireworks.

Entry is free.

Rotorua parents Rehua and Hiria Mihaka were in line at 5.30pm and planned to stay until just after midnight.

"We came with our two daughters. We come almost every year. It is a great whānau event," Rehua said.

Rehua Mihaka in line to enter Glo Festival. Photo / Stephen Parker

He thanked the Rotorua Lakes Council and the sponsors for putting on the night.

Rotorua teen Adam Harvey, 19, went along with his girlfriend Sheen.

He also chose to arrive when the gates opened.

"I wasn't here for the live music last year and I wanted to check that out.

Families line up as the Glo Festival gates open. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua grandmother Jennifer Reed set up her seat early.

"I usually come every year because it's such a good event. I love the music and I love the fireworks."

She was joined by her daughter Pauleen Tibble - who grew up in Rotorua but had since moved to Melbourne.

"We are meeting the grandchildren and great-grandchildren here soon. We thought we would pick a place for them," Jennifer said.

Perda Mika, 9, carries his family's dinner for the night. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua social enterprise Stone Soup was among the food stalls feeding the growing crowd.

It sells ice cream and frozen yoghurt at Rotorua summer events to give profits back to the community charities.

Manager Carol Fisher said the frozen ingredients online took two hours of preparation before the night.

"We make it as yummy as we can... and the preparation is not as labour-intensive as some of the others here because we have frozen berries that come from Bay of Plenty growers mostly and the icecream comes from Bidfood."

The enterprise first operated for a short time last summer.

It was then able to give away $3100, mostly to volunteer fire crews in Rotorua and Dementia Lakes.

Te Awamutu sisters Renee Shilton and Lisa Earwaker were at the festival for the first time.

They made the trip over to take their children to the event.

The sisters and five young cousins were all staying in a motel.

"The kids have been looking forward to the rides but I was looking forward to the atmosphere, family time and the fireworks most," Earwaker said.

Rotorua GLO Festival 2019

5.30pm -Gates open

6.00pm - Family fun zone, Unbelieve-a-Bubble science show, music and food trucks

6.30pm - Movie – Toy Story 4

8.10pm - Range of entertainment including Aerial Dreams trapeze acts, kids disco and Toi Ohomai band

9.30pm - Family laser and fireworks show

9.40pm - Entertainment continues with Stave, Social Wowfair, Sonic Delusion and Strangely Arousing

Midnight - Fireworks and laser finale