As a former stallholder of the Soundshell and Lakefront market I attended a

party at the Lakefront last weekend organised by the market stallholders to celebrate the last day of trading there and to wish Gordon and Liz Davies farewell.

Gordon and Liz have run the market for 31 years, starting small and in various locations until they took over the lease at the Soundshell and Lakefront.

They have run a very successful market there and through a lot of hard work and family help started the Lakefront Cafe which they ran as well as the market.

Tables were set up under the trees and were soon full of food brought along by the stallholders who had packed down their stalls to gather there to farewell Gordon and Liz.

Although it was a sad day there was a lot of laughter and hugs as the stallholders from the market consider themselves to be one big family. We all hope that Gordon and Liz will enjoy their retirement.

Also, we all wonder if a new market will be operating at the Lakefront in the future as it certainly was a wonderful attraction for that area.

John Gall

Rotorua

Lake Rotokakahi (the Green Lake). Photo / File

Green Lake



Sixteen kilometres into my bike ride on Saturday, much of it uphill so I was looking forward to a bit of cruisy downhill, I came across all the access routes to the Green Lake taped off.

This included the top of Jeff's Link which happens to be an uphill track going away from the lake so that caused a chuckle. The taper can't have been a biker.

A growing group of us congregated at the top of Te Kotukukotuku pondering "where to now", and all fuming and in agreement that this wasn't the way to educate people about the status of the lake, in fact, quite the opposite.

While I was talking and planning my new route home two groups of locals who were part of the growing crowd, and yes fully aware and respectful of the lake's status, pulled down the tape and set off down the track. There will be many others who will do the same - just because now they shouldn't.

How many people have been seen in the lake? Is there photographic evidence?

Locals know about the Green Lake and observe and support the rules. Children grow up knowing about it.

What is needed are large signs at the beginning of all lake access routes.

A ban is not education. The lake trustees should be focused on teaching. Who knows, the new knowledge could have a positive impact on other cultural issues.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

