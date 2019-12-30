Crowds will be happy with two fireworks and laser light displays at the Rotorua Lakefront as part of the Rotorua Glo Festival tomorrow night as well as music from talented Rotorua band Strangely Arousing. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to the band members ahead of the New Year's Eve gig.

Being back performing a New Year's Eve gig in their hometown has lots of bonuses for Rotorua band Strangely Arousing.

Their families get to see them play, they can have a chill New Year on familiar ground, they can try out new material and they can practice on the deck at one of their band members' parents' house just like the old days.

The band of local lads are the headline act for the Rotorua Glo Festival being held at the Lakefront tomorrow night .

They will top off a line-up of entertainment throughout the night starting from 6pm that will also include two fireworks and laser lights displays - the first at 9.30pm and the second at midnight.

Strangely Arousing consists of Lukas Wharekura, Forrest Thorpe, Shaun Loper, Oliver Prendergast and Liam Rolfe.

Wharekura, the lead singer and guitarist, said they were "stoked" to perform in Rotorua this year.

Strangely Arousing lead singer Lukas Wharekura. Photo / File

"Everyone seems to be having relatively low-key celebrations this season and it suits us. It's a great feeling to be back, we're all so comfortable here. It's a such a mean buzz to have practice back on Forrest's parents' deck in the sun with a few beers and the chance to ride the nostalgia wave again."

He said he couldn't reveal what they'd perform as it would ruin the surprise.

"But we have almost an hour to play with so, for sure, you can expect to hear a few of the favourites. Every time we play a hometown show we try do something we haven't done before and this will be no exception."

When asked what the band had planned for 2020, Wharekura said he got super excited whenever he was asked that question.

"The time when I can tell people about it is fast approaching. Unfortunately, that day is still not here yet so for those who are waiting we ask you to continue to be patient, we won't keep you there too much longer."

Sonic Delusion, aka Andre Manella, will perform on the Glo Festival. Photo / Supplied

Thorpe, who plays trumpet, keyboards and synthesisers, said most of their families were coming to the show.

"We're all really looking forward to being able to jam in front of a beautiful home crowd to bring in the New Year."

Gates to the event open at 5.30pm with entertainment beginning at 6pm until 6.30pm when the movie Toy Story 4 will play until 8.10pm.

The Glo Festival will have two fireworks and laser displays to see in the new year. Photo / Supplied

There will then be entertainment from Arial Dreams, a kids' disco with DJ Stevie and performances from Maz_Musik, Stave, Social Wowfair and Sonic Delusion. Strangely Arousing takes the stage at 11pm.

DJ Stevie, 9, will be doing the music for the kids' party. Photo / Supplied

To keep the event safe, people are asked not to bring cigarettes, vapes, alcohol, drugs, gang patches or colours.