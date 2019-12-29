On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Napier resident Piri Taurima has started a successful Christmas hamper drive.
Around 60 hampers of food and gifts were donated to families in need this Christmas.
Hampers contained enough food for a family Christmas dinnerand were made up of chicken, gravy, fresh and canned vegetables, steamed puddings, canned fruit, grape juice and other non-perishable items as well as lollies for the children and chocolate for the parents.
There were also around 200 gifts for the children.
Local businesses provided Taurima with items for raffles so she could raise the money to purchase food. She estimates around $1500 was raised which was used to purchase the contents of the hampers.
Taurima is the founder of the Mason Ave Community Pātaka Kai Aroha in Maraenui, which inspired her to do more to help families in need around Christmas.
"Seeing the huge need out there every day I really wanted to do something to give families some joy and hope around this time of year," she said.
Taurima believes the impact goes deeper than just providing someone with a meal.
"I just love community work and working with and helping people, it's something I feel passionate about," she said.
Non-perishable food items and money for next year's hampers can be donated any time throughout 2020. People can volunteer and keep up to date with her work on her Facebook group or donate money via the Givealittle page .