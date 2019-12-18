Here is a description of a common scene when someone is near death. I say this with the experience of a nurse.

Hypothetically I am eminently dying of a disease that is causing unrelieved pain. With a terminal illness, there is no hope of recovery.

Who can best decide when I will die — if that would be my choice?

Surely, myself. I fit the criteria of the End of Life Choice Act and when the people of NZ vote "yes" at the referendum (election 2020), I can die with medical intervention.

To suffer needlessly is one thing. Preventing others from relief is quite another thing.

Without "yes" at the referendum, this will continue to happen.

Quote Governor Phillip Murphy (New Jersey) when signing his State's Medical Aid In Dying legislation for the terminally ill Act. "While my faith may lead me to a particular decision for myself, as a public official, I cannot deny this alternative to those who may reach a different conclusion. It is a personal choice and this legislation best respects the freedom and humanity for all New Jersey residents."

Our Government has put out an easy-to-read summary of our legislation to help voters decide at the referendum: www.referendum.govt.nz. Here we have the facts, worded impartially to allow honest information.

Advertisement

It may help to remember that medically assisted dying is only for the dying.

Tess Nesdale

Tauranga

Fairytale in New York by the Pogues has again been talked about , vilified, ridiculed and, inevitably I have been asked if I like it.

Yes, is the short answer, every Christmas I listen to it and I love it.

It must be the Irish in me that responds to the sentimentality, the loneliness, the feeling all exiles have, the loneliness not from lack of company but from the lack of those who went before, to me, it is Christmas and is probably why as commercial as it has become, Christmas will always be a big part of my life because it is part of my memories, the nostalgia that is written in the heart of exiles everywhere.

I can recall believing in Santa, my parents, wisely, kept the dream alive for the first four or five years of my life and I love them for it.

Live the dream, it is only once a year, but live it, as you get older you will thank yourself for that indulgence.

Merry Christmas! (Abridged)

Advertisement

Jim Adams

Rotorua