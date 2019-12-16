So, some outside body has decreed that our councillors must receive a very generous pay rise. It is certainly not performance-based in my view, but the long-suffering ratepayer has to front up and pay up.

If our councillors don't like the pay increase, it is an ideal opportunity for them to donate the increase to a local charity of their choice. This would clear their conscience and benefit the community at the same time, everyone's a winner.

John Hutchinson

Hillcrest



Put your money where your mouth is

It was only a month or so ago when we were asked to choose from a lengthy list of applicants to form our new council.

Most, if not all of these possible candidates stressed that this was a calling, which they wanted to fulfil because they love this city.

We ended up with a cross-section of new, relatively new, mature and long-long serving councillors.

We were informed last week of a pay rise, which all councillors must accept. I am wondering how many of our council now consider their choice of their new jobs as still being a calling?

If any of them still believe in what they say, I would like to quote the well-known phrase "Put your money where your mouth is".

If they really believe that this is a calling, then after taking the pay increase, donate the extra money to a local needy cause, of which we have many.

Who knows, they may even restore my faith in human nature

Mike Long

Lynmore

