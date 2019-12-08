While the spectacular Christmas in the Park fireworks display thrills the crowd, it has the potential to terrify pets.

So the event sponsor, Cox Partners Real Estate, has developed a special pet owners' database which provides a warning about significant community events which may have the potential to unsettle animals.

It was put together as a "collaborative solution" between Malcolm Cox and the Kaisen Charitable Trust, along with support from interested pet owners, and has created a database that pet owners can sign up to along with event managers who can enter their event details when pets might be affected — such as with pyrotechnic displays.

It means the Cox Partners team, sponsors of Christmas at the Park, can now send messages quickly to pet owners and organisations about any events that may be unsettling for pets, horses or nearby farm animals.

The pyrotechnic show at the annual Christmas at the Park event has long been impressive as it is a unique display that combines a narrative of the nativity story along with being set to music.

However, event organiser David Trim from the Kaisen Charitable Trust said they were mindful that domestic animals, even those quite some distance from the actual event, could be frightened by the fireworks.

"If it's a still night a pyrotechnic show of the calibre we produce can be heard all across the city," he said.

"The idea of the database pet warning was born from feedback we received from past events — even though the event is well marketed and direct neighbours are all notified individually of the pyrotechnic show, the greater area can still be affected and pet owners can still be caught surprised about the event".

Advertisement

Cox said the pet warning database would continue to grow as groups joined in.

"We hope this database can also be used at other times to ensure the welfare and safety of domestic animals", he said, inviting groups who had not been contacted yet to "reach out to us" at christmas@coxpartners.co.nz.

Cox Partners Christmas at the Park, a free entry event, is being staged on Saturday, December 14, at Anderson Park, Napier, with gates opening at 3pm and music kicking off at 5pm.

Santa is due to arrive around 7.45pm, and the Christmas Firework display will begin about 9.35pm.

"While we don't allow animals at the event, we do aim to make it less stressful for all pets and pet owners throughout our community," Trim said.

On the animal care front the SPCA has a list of recommendations for pet owners when fireworks are being launched nearby.

* Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by.

* Keep your pets indoors – they won't see the flashes and the bangs will be muffled.

Advertisement

Close doors and windows and draw the curtains.

Turn up the volume on your radio or TV to help drown out loud bangs with familiar sounds.

* Make sure that your cat or dog has somewhere comforting to hide such as an igloo, box, crate or somewhere they feel safe to retreat to.

* Behave in a calm and reassuring manner.

Take special care of elderly or nervous pets, but try not to cuddle your pet too much as this may encourage anxious behavior.

* Never punish your pets when they are scared.

This will only make their fear and stress levels worse.