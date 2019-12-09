Kōura population decreasing (News, December 5) is a good reason to start kōura farming.

Taupō has a prawn farm which is very popular.

We must protect the species and a kōura farm managed in the right manner under the guidance of those concerned would not only help to preserve the species but give the public a chance to purchase such without poaching.

Then ban all people from removing any kōura without authority from Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

G Shuter

Rotorua



We all owe a debt to women

In reply to the article by Jane Trask (Opinion, December 5).

Dear Jane,

You and your friend - indeed most successful women - have every right to feel proud and to tell the world.

For too long now, women have been made to feel inferior in many ways, they should not be.

Every single one of us starts out in life in debt to a woman: our mother. Therefore we should learn respect for them.

Sadly many men assume that because most are muscular and taller and stronger than the average women that they should consider themselves superior, how wrong they are.

I know many decent and successful men who openly claim that without the help of a woman - usually their wife - they would have achieved nothing; they are right and they know it.

A man who imposes himself on a woman, physically or mentally, and believes or claims himself to be better is usually extremely inferior and just will not admit it, so they resort to bullying.

This further demonstrates a lack of security - something that many men suffer from - often needlessly.

If a man wants to achieve greatness all he has to do is ask a woman to help him. Often they will - happily.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



