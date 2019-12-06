The new Hastings police station and Eastern District Headquarters has opened its doors in Hastings.

The building, which started construction in April this year, was officially opened by Minister of Police and Labour MP for Napier Stuart Nash on Friday morning.

New Zealand Police were trying hard to change the perception of policing, and "this new building is part of it", Nash said.

"This is a modern building that is open to the community," he said.

"There are no bars, there are no grilles on the building – this is a way of saying that the police force is about working with the every single member of the community."

Commissioner of New Zealand Police Mike Bush told Hawke's Bay Today that although it is primarily for New Zealand Police employees, the new facility is "a building for the community".

Commissioner Bush, left, Minister of Police Hon. Stuart Nash, Member for Ikaroa-Rawhiti, Meka Whaitiri, National MP for Tukituki Lawrence Yule. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It is all about the people that work inside New Zealand Police – they really deserve to work inside a good environment. The better the environment they work in, the better service they can give.

"The fact that we can welcome people in here is great – it is a place of safety and is a haven for anybody that needs us. It is a modern building and we aspire to be a modern police service. This is all part of that plan."

Inside the new Hastings Police Station. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst added: "This is one of the most significant investments in our CBD in the last 20 years, and is a great example of how all parties - government agencies, developers and council – can work together to see a successful project through to completion.

"Having all of the police services under one roof with a strong presence in the city will support the safety of our community," she said.

The three-storey building includes a whānau room, enabling members of staff to have flexibility with their children at shift change-over time, and a wellness room, where staff can go if they are in need of a mental break.

The new Whanau Room at the Hastings Police Station. Photo / Warren Buckland

District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura said looking after health and wellness is "important to keep us on top of our game, so we can serve our communities to the very best of our abilities".

The whānau room in the state of the art facility "fits well with the increasingly diverse workforce in police, providing a supportive environment for staff with young children and helping with work-life balance", said Sergeant Su Robinson.

"We know the juggle that child care can be for many families, and the extra pressure it puts on them. This is a way to help ease that pressure and support our staff."

Bush added: "The new rooms enable that whānau approach. We are all just one big family here. Being able to bring our actual family in and make them part of us is fantastic. They support us in everything we do, but to welcome them actually here is so important."