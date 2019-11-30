Aunty Bonnie has been drinking at Rotorua's VC's Turf Bar for close to seven decades.

The 95-year-old has seen the popular waterhole transform like no one else over the years and today she will walk out the door for the last time.

The iconic pub, which opened back in the 60s, is set to be pulled down, along with two other business sites on the block, to make way for the new hotel which is tipped to be a world first.

Rotomā No.1 Incorporation announced last month plans for the multimillion-dollar "wood-first" Māori commercial centre and a neighbouring 174-room four-star-plus hotel.

And although the project would be an excellent addition to the Rotorua CBD, locals nostalgically raised their glasses for the last time at the pub yesterday.

Aunty Bonnie and her nephew Mark Manaki. Photo / Ben Fraser

In Aunty Bonnie's heyday, the spot used to be called the Palace Tavern and was the place to be in town.

In the beginning, Bonnie was not even allowed in the pub as government rules prohibited Māori women from buying alcohol or going into certain bars.

She recalled being 28 years old when the rules changed and making her first trip to the iconic Rotorua spot.

Years of good memories shared with family and friends in the bar were things Bonnie still held close to her heart.

"All our grandfathers, brothers and husbands all drank here."

She was feeling "very sad" that the spot which housed such a huge part of her life was shutting its doors, she said.

Her nephew Mark Manaki held a similar view, saying the pub used to be the "centre of town".

"You could get a crate bottle of beer for $2.50 when I started coming here."

He said he had some great memories, as well as some "rugged" ones, that came from him and friends causing trouble at the spot as young guys.

"This has always been our club."

Saturday was the iconic pub's last day. Photo / Ben Fraser

He described the closure as "gut-wrenching", as so many of his ancestors had used the club as a place to drink and socialise over the years.

Some of these ancestors' names were hung high on a Christmas tree at the pub that was decorated with the names of many deceased people who used to drink there.

The walls of the pub were covered in photos dating back more than 20 years, a visual time machine of how the place has transformed over the years.

Manaki said the pub was covered in "decades of memories".

Not only memories but members have been raising money in things like raffles and draws at the bar for years.

Owner Kelvin Singh said it was a sad day but he was looking forward to one last big night with his staff and loyal customers.

Just one step into the pub and it was clear everyone in there was like one big family.

Big hugs all around, waving hands at old friends and even a person walking around with the last raffle sheet to ever circulate the bar.

The bar held a large karaoke night last night in an attempt to sing the place down.