What happens when an engineer, an entrepreneur and a designer get together? Answer: steam-powered craft beer!

Former Contact Energy engineer Mike Blair, wife Llyween Pepper (the designer), and entrepreneur Chloe Walker have just secured the first round of angel investors for the Rogue Bore Brewery, a multi-million dollar geo-brewery among the steam fields at Wairakei, near Taupo.

The product? A geothermal brewery experience with a restaurant, bar and beer tasting located in the steamfield.

Keen on brewing his own beer, Mike found his former employers to be incredibly supportive because his endeavours showcased what could be achieved with reusable energy from the geothermal power station at Wairakei.

