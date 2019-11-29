Honour Zammit seems like your normal 7-year-old girl.

She has a bubbly personality, a cheeky smile and an endless bank of energy.

Yet the strong little mind of the young Ngongotaha girl has flung her into the spotlight as one of New Zealand's newest celebrities.

Honour has been chosen as a new face of popular breakfast cereal Weet-Bix, but not just for her adorable looks.

The little star has battled over the past few years with intense anxiety and has set out to prove to every single Kiwi kid that mental illness does not define you.

Her mother Amanda Groves has watched her little girl battle with her mind on a daily basis.

Groves says it has been an "extremely tough journey" and one she and her husband were still learning to deal with.

"We have talked her [Honour] through every step of the way and have always told her not to let this cripple her."

Honour has given her all to practising things like mindfulness and throwing herself into her sports to deal with the battle she was facing.

The bubbly 7-year-old will compete in this weekend's Weet-Bix triathlon. Photo / Stephen Parker

By working on techniques to deal with her illness, Honour has been able to get involved in social sports like Rippa Rugby and netball.

The 7-year-old even mustered the confidence to stand up at the front of her school assembly.

To Groves, this was something worth acknowledging so she entered Honour to be an ambassador for the brand.

Sanitarium loved her story and flew Honour and her mum to Auckland for a photoshoot.

A few months later and Honour's face can be seen plastered on Weet-Bix boxes in supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

Honour says her friends thought it was "really cool" and it was super exciting to see.

The family also won a whole year's supply of Weet-Bix, but Groves says she still bought a new box every time she went to the supermarket.

"We just buzz out every time we see her along the supermarket aisle."

Brand manager of Weet-Bix NZ Jane Grayson says it was great to have someone as special as Honour as an ambassador because it represented the diversity of Kiwi kids.

She says Honour was a kind and lovely girl, who exemplified how important it was to give things a go and take on every challenge no matter what.

Honour was preparing herself to have a go at this Sunday's Weet-Bix TRYathlon at Kuirau Park.

The event will begin with the swim leg at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre, followed by a bike on the streets surrounding Kuirau Park, and a run around the park.

Honour was feeling "worried", says Groves, but knew the event was all about having fun.

Her family will be waiting at each leg of the race and ready to give her big cuddles at the finish line.

Honour was most excited about getting her medal at the end and had big plans to display it proudly on her wall.