If anyone ever bonded with Rotorua it was John Bond.

The man whose name became synonymous with his home town-based New Zealand Aria - he was still singing in it in his 10th decade - died yesterday in Thames, well into his 104th year.

He moved there to be with family after the death of his wife Maisie in 2017.

The couple had been inseparable for 77 years, meeting and marrying in London where John was having professional vocal training.

John Bond has died aged 103. Photo / File

British born, he'd gone there from New Zealand where his parents had immigrated to when he was 5. The outbreak of World War II scuppered his promising musical career.

He and Maisie frequently talked of the guard of honour Hitler gave them as they walked out of their wedding service at the exact moment the Luftwaffe flew overhead bound for a London docks bombing raid.

John was in full air force uniform.

As a Kiwi, he'd wanted to join his homeland's fighting forces but against his wishes (he fought a mighty battle of his own over this) British officialdom seconded him to the air force, capitalising on his expertise as a radio design engineer.

Advertisement

John Bond (right) with his wife Maisie on the luge. He broke his own record after becoming the oldest person to ride the luge at Skyline Rotorua. Photo / File

He became a pioneer in radar, returning home while war still raged to become New Zealand's first chief of radar.

He and Maisie built what they claimed to be this country's first post-war house, it was in Auckland's St Heliers Bay "with payment made under the table".

When John's sinuses played up his doctor insisted he find open-air work. The couple bought a hill country farm near Paeroa, "book learning" the art of farming.

READ MORE:

• John Bond reclaims title as oldest to ride luge ahead of 101st birthday

• Maisie Bond leaves behind decades of treasured memories

• Our People: John and Maisie Bond

• John Bond goes luging leading up to 101st birthday

Discovering the country was desperate for maths and physics teachers, John answered the call.

John Bond sings at the Anzac Day civic service in 2016. Photo / File

Teaching brought the Bonds to Rotorua where John became Lakes High's foundation maths master, followed by a long period at Western Heights High.

After his "alleged" retirement the energetic couple built their own Hamurana home and immersed themselves in the community.

When Our People profiled them in 2012 their list of interests and activities rivalled a full-length book.

Advertisement

At 100 he sang solo at the city's Anzac Day civic service and shortly before Maisie died they rode the luge.

John never gave up singing. Aria president Joanne La Grouw talks fondly of him competing into his late 90s, heading off competition from youngsters in their 20s.

John Bond sings at the Anzac Day civic service in 2016. Photo / File

"He was absolutely amazing, a wonderful example, someone who never gave up. When he developed throat cancer at 98 doctors warned him he may never be able to speak again, John came out of the anaesthetic talking, nothing was going to stop him."

A scholarship in his name is awarded annually to the Aria's most promising young competitor.

John's son, Tony, described his father as a man who set him and his brother "a hard row to hoe".

"He was pretty strict, military-minded and organised, probably because of his air force training and teaching. We were brought up in the same style the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh brought up their children, we shook hands with him, I never got a cuddle out of Dad, that was Mum's department."

John and Maisie Bond. Photo / File

He rejoices that he and his father shared oysters and Guinness two days before John's death yesterday.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick branded John Bond "an absolutely wonderful man, now gone to join his beloved Maisie".

"They were a loving, kind and very independent couple, I treasure time spent at their home, hearing John's stories about the war and life in general. He often spoke about his great love for Maisie and his family. John was a much-loved figure in our community who will be missed by us all."

John will be farewelled at a service in Rotorua next month on a date yet to be finalised.

He is survived by his two sons and their wives, 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.