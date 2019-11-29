Black Friday is now Black Week or Black Even Longer.

It is yet another import from the US, and an indictment on how consumerism has become such a driving force in our society.

There are now so many of such ''days''. Black Friday is the latest addition.

Do many shoppers ask themselves if they really do need that purchase or have they been sucked in by all the promotion?

Do they check that prices really are so much cheaper, that they hadn't risen before being reduced? The main winners are big companies, especially those that benefit from free trade agreements, their shareholders and banks.

Do any of those shoppers rushing to buy during the Black Friday promotion consider the living and working conditions of those, mostly in developing countries, making and assembling their purchases?

Was there any thought of child labour, exploitation and environmental degradation in these countries? Out of sight, out of mind.

Fair trade organisations and retail outlets have nothing to do with Black Friday. Their operations, promoting trade justice, are primarily values-based rather than profit driven, producers are paid a fair price, exploitation is out and worker dignity is in.

So next time you're thinking of taking advantage of Black Friday or any other ''days'' too-good-to-miss deals, think first. Do I need it? Where and how was it produced? How does the World Trade Organisation rank the manufacturer and wholesaler? Research before you buy.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Why is PM apologising for Erebus?

Can someone please explain why the Prime Minister is apologising for the Air New Zealand Erebus disaster?

It is accepted that the airline was fully owned by the taxpayer of the country but was under the care of a duly elected board and staffed by Air New Zealand personnel.

Where is the Government of the day connected?

Doesn't the Prime Minister realise every time she apologises on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, she lessens the value of the word and therefore the associated emotion?

I am not cynical enough to suggest that it is a vote catcher - or am I?

A D Kirby

Pāpāmoa

