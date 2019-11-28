Not even four broken bones, a punctured lung and a possible fractured sternum from a horrific finish line cycling crash could break Jo Baker's passion for the sport.

Baker is in Hawke's Bay Hospital recovering from Tuesday evening's crash involving several Cycling CHB club riders.

She was taking part in a graded race in Hatuma, near Waipukurau, when one rider's wheel was clipped, bringing down her bike and four others.

Four riders were taken to hospital and a fifth treated at the Waipukurau Health Centre.

"Any minor change in direction or speed can lead to accidents," her husband, Neil, told Hawke's Bay Today from her bedside.

"It's an unfortunate part of the sport, the nature of what we do."

Unfortunately Tuesday's crash was not the first for his wife, he said.

"She was in a similar bike crash in Morrinsville about 18 months ago. She had eight broken ribs and a punctured lung."

In spite of the accidents, she was in good spirits, he said.

"They haven't put her off."

Baker has been riding with Cycling CHB club for the past 10 years and she loves the sport, and the tight-knit riding community.

But she is unsure about when she will ride again.

"That's the unknown, I am not a 100 per cent sure. How long is a piece of string," Baker said.

"I have no intention of giving it up."

Neil, who is also the Cycling CHB vice-president, said Tuesday's race was a regular race, but the accident, just before 7pm, on Maharakeke Rd, was one of the worst he has seen as a cyclist.

Cycling CHB president John Mudgway described the sprint crash as the worst in the club's 30-year history.

The experienced riders were travelling at speeds between 50km/h and 60km/h when they fell, he said.

Mudgway said the club's riders used the road regularly and had never had a problem on it before.

"This accident was very unfortunate. On behalf of the club we wish riders a fast recovery."

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said two of the four riders, including Baker were still in hospital on Friday morning.

A man in his 50s as well as Baker were both in a stable condition and in the general ward.