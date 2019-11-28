Bay of Plenty will once again host the TECT National Sevens this year but if the region's men's and women's sides are to play in front of their home crowd, they first have to do enough to qualify this weekend.

Bay of Plenty's sevens teams have plenty of new faces in the team - both on and off the field - but there's plenty of experience as well.

This weekend, Bay of Plenty's men's and women's sevens squads, along with teams from 27 other provincial unions, will aim to qualify for the TECT National Sevens Tournament by competing at three regional tournaments.

Teams will play off at the Southern Regional Sevens tournament in Timaru, the Central Regional Sevens in Levin and the Northern Regional Sevens tournament in Cambridge tomorrow , when the teams that have qualified for the annual national tournament, hosted again in Tauranga next month, will be revealed.

The Bay compete at the Northern competition, where the top six of seven men's teams, and the top five of six women's teams will go through to nationals. While only one team will miss out in each division, there are no easy-beats and all will have to be in top form.

The Bay of Plenty women have been helped in their build-up by someone who knows a thing or two about sevens; Black Ferns Sevens star Kelly Brazier who took up the role of assistant coach.

While Brazier's contribution will be limited from this point, as she heads to Dubai and Cape Town with the national side, head coach Victoria Grant said the experience she brought to pre-season training was invaluable. Also assisting the coaching is Brendon Webby, a former Volcanix coach.

"She's been with the team since they started training ... she looked after attack and it was really good having her put the finer details on our attacking structures, she was great for the girls."

Bay of Plenty's Sapphire Tapsell looks to sidestep a Manawatu opponent during last year's TECT National Sevens in Tauranga. Photo / File

Grant, who has spent time coaching in Japan and coaches the Black Ferns Sevens Development team, has guided the Bay of Plenty side previously but was unable to last year as she dealt with sickness in her family.

"I'm enjoying being back around the girls and creating an environment where everyone wants to learn and be there. We don't have a lot of experience in our side, in terms of girls who have played in previous national tournaments, but that has created an opportunity for others to step up which is pretty exciting."

The squad includes Mariah Ririnui, a former national sprint champion who played her first season of rugby for Rangataua this year, and Hope Parata-Kingi who has been playing rugby league and Australian Rules in Australia.

"Mariah is pretty exciting on the wing, she is very, very quick. She's going really well, she's a fast learner and has a great offload. She can cover a lot of ground quickly and is really good to watch when she gets into space.

"Hope [Parata-Kingi] is originally from Rotorua and has played with an oval ball since she was really young so has really good instincts in the game."

Bay of Plenty's Elijah Nicholas makes a run during last year's TECT National Sevens. Photo / File

Meanwhile, Bay of Plenty's men's sevens team has a new head coach this year. Former Bay rugby player Lance Macdonald, who takes over from 2018 coach Sean Horan, says his side has come together well. Assisting him is Hamish Boyce.

"With got all the local club guys, there's a lot of talent there and the squad we have represents six or seven different clubs. The fact that we can have these homegrown club players together is really exciting, seeing the talent we have in the region.

"It's a balance I'm looking for between dynamic youth and some good experience. We have some guys who have played for seven or eight years but mixed with raw talent. There's a good balance of grafters, dynamic players, speed and experience."

Macdonald said overall the team had played well during pre-season tournaments, including a hit-out against the All Blacks Sevens, but had been plagued by slow starts. He was confident that if they could turn that around they could beat anyone on their day.

"We're out of the gates a bit slow but get better as the days go on. We know the way we want to play but getting there sometimes is a bit difficult. That's something we're playing with at the moment as a coaching team.

"When we put it together we can beat anyone, it's just how do we make sure we put it together on the day."

The Northern Regional Sevens Tournament is a straight round-robin and is being played at Memorial Park in Cambridge from 9am tomorrow.

2019 Bay of Plenty Men's Sevens management:

Head coach: Lance MacDonald.

Assistant coach: Hamish Boyce.

Manager: Courtney Barrow-Fraser.

2019 Bay of Plenty Women's Sevens management:

Head coach: Victoria Grant.

Assistant coaches: Brendon Webby, Kelly Brazier.

Manager: Belinda Muller.

Trainer: Slade King.

Physio: Courtney Wilson.

Northern Regional Sevens Tournament Draw

Saturday, November 30 in Cambridge.

Bay of Plenty Men:

9am: Field One v Waikato.

10.20am: Field Two vs Counties Manukau.

12.20pm: Field One vs Auckland.

2.40pm: Field Two vs Northland.

4.20pm: Field One vs North Harbour.

6.20pm: Field One vs Thames Valley.

Bay of Plenty Women:

9.40am: Field One vs Northland.

11.20am: Field Two vs Auckland.

1pm: Field One vs North Harbour.

2.20pm: Field One vs Waikato.

5pm: Field One vs Counties Manukau.