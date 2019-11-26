Rubbish dumping is a form of guerrilla warfare (dictionary definition - hit and run).

How do you police it? You can't.

We may not be able to change the attitude of the culprits, but we can change our own.

This will be a bitter pill to swallow for some. We need to find practical solutions.

This is a side issue but oblong-shaped nets are being trialled in Auckland. These baskets hang suspended under road grates and catch debris before it reaches the ocean. The way of the future.

The council needs to see rubbish dumping as everyone's problem.

Make it easier to get rid of unwanted possessions - that means bringing a drop-off point into the CBD. From there, the council takes over responsibility.

Some will be resold, some recycled. New Zealand will have to get serious about plastic recycling and make it illegal to introduce new plastic into the economy.

Advertisement

This will take money of course.

What is the alternative - the few continue to trash the environment?

Who knows, the guilty may in time buy into this alternative universe.

Does anyone else have a plan B?

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Thank you BOP Rotorua Indian Association

As a long-time resident of Rotorua, who has always rejoiced in our multicultural mix of citizens and has often been disparaged for my enthusiasm, may I offer a huge heartfelt thank you to the BOP Rotorua Indian Association sharing Diwali celebrations with us all.

Thank you to the Lakes Council for their support, to everyone involved in bringing such a huge wonderful occasion to Te Manawa for us all to share, what a well organised, fabulous time. What a lot of effort and time to put the occasion together. Thank you to everyone involved.

There was plenty of shade and seating, lots of lovely food and the stage was visible for all to be able to see, even if someone stood in front of you. To all the doom merchants and naysayers, Te Manawa is a wonderful space.

Advertisement

How amazing to have people all joining in, dancing together. Whereas if the City Focus had been left like it was, people couldn't have danced with such joy, there were too many things to fall over.

The word love was up on stage and the word joy springs to mind watching everyone together enjoying themselves. Let's do it again next year.

As a long-time resident of Rotorua I remember we had the one set of traffic lights in town where Te Manawa is now. I know what I prefer.

Karen Petley

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz