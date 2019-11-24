

One of this year's 20 Hawke's Bay Kiwibank Local Heroes, who were honoured at a ceremony last week, said the sight of destruction had been a major stimulus in pursuing the protection of heritage buildings.

The themes of the award were selflessness and determination, and architect Guy Natusch said it was his passion for preserving the heritage of buildings in Napier through the years which appeared to have sparked his award nomination, and presentation.

While in service during World War II he had been in London and had witnessed the appearance and impact of a German V2 rocket which tore apart a whole block of fine heritage buildings on the Strand.

"Oh what a waste," he said.

"But it made me think about heritage, and the need for preservation."

Which, during his long career, became a passion which is today widely recognised.

He told of how he had been approached by an insurance company to design a new building to replace the "fine Louis Hay building" in the Art Deco quarter of Napier.

Natusch turned down the commission saying it was too good a building to be demolished and subsequently wrote a report suggesting changes to the building which could result in a higher income — and that was taken aboard and the building saved.

He had also been approached to redevelop two buildings also in the heart of the Art Deco centre but eventually persuaded the owners to renovate, rather than destroy.

"Those heritage buildings are still being used today," he said.

The awards are recognised as New Zealand's premier community award and opportunity to honour someone who is making a positive difference to their region, town, suburb, community or local group.

Local Heroes may be involved in business, leadership, voluntary work, community and environmental groups, education, sporting clubs, working with the disadvantaged or have displayed courage in overcoming a personal adversity.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said whatever their field of endeavours "we need to recognise these unsung heroes and say thank you for their inspiration and contribution."

About 250 medals are being handed out in 16 regions across the country, with the 2019 New Zealand Local Hero of the Year set to be announced next February.

The Hawke's Bay Kiwibank Local Heroes recognised at the awards staged at the Mission Estate Winery were, and as in the photo, (back row from left) Hugh Monro, Michel Lusk, Philip Smith, Dr Tim Bevan, (middle row from left) John Gilmore, Katarina Jean Te Huia, Selwyn Hawthorne, Des Watson, Kylie Leonard, Jo Martin, Leon Stallard, Ken Moody, Rodney Triplow, (front row from left) Kamiria Gosman, Marie Edwards, Yvonne Atkins, Guy Natusch, Eilish Wilkes and Adrienne Nairn.

Joseph Christensen had been unable to attend.