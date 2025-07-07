Each stage featured a track, path or obstacle that each competitor must ride across on their motorbike.
Where most motorsports are about racing against other vehicles or the clock, moto trial is a non-speed event raced on specialised motorcycles. Each touch of the ground off the bike earns each competitor points.
“It’s a very technical, skilled sport. It’s not just put your foot down and or twist the throttle and hold on,” explained McArdle.
The next event will be the National Moto Trial Championships, held in Taranaki over Labour Weekend in October, which McArdle said would be a really challenging event that everyone is gearing up for by training at the trial course on Mere Rd in Fernhill.
McArdle said anyone interested in trying out moto trials can contact Hawke’s Bay Motorcycle Club for more information.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.