Our two daughters are both fine and proud mums and now the last of our arrivals, the lad, has joined them.

Not as a fine and proud mum of course... he is a fine and proud dad.

"It's kinda weird," he said when I called by to help out with some mowing work and to later assist him in defusing a couple of pale ales.

"Kinda weird?" I asked.

"Being a dad," he said with a smile as he offered to get me a glass.

I agreed and said becoming a parent was certainly a major step in the colourful

