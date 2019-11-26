ON THE SAME PAGE

It would be fair to say I have found myself embarrassed a few times in my life. But seldom has the level of embarrassment reached that relating to an incident which occurred at the weekend just gone.

It all started earlier this year when Mrs P and I enjoyed a fabulous summer evening on the expansive deck at the home of my boss and her husband.

Liquid refreshment and conversation flowed liberally and the next day Mrs P decided we also needed a deck for entertaining.

Naturally my heart nearly stopped when she suggested we "get a builder in".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Indignant

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.