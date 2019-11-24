For hundreds of families and individuals across Napier and Hastings who would otherwise struggle, the festive season is made special by the generosity of the community which gets behind the annual Christmas Cheer Appeal.

It has run now for more than 30 years and has kicked off again today with Napier co-ordinator Hellene Overend and Hastings co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud gearing up for another busy and heartwarming time.

Around 500 households, of families and individuals of all ages and nominated by community agencies, will benefit from the Napier side of the appeal with about 550 families set to receive "cheer" support in Hastings through the cash and gift donations.

It will help thousands of less fortunate people through Christmas through gift and food parcels the cheer crews put together and distribute to bring smiles to so many faces.

Conroys storeman Steven McKenzie, and general manager Fiona Conroy with Hellene Overend (right) sorting a few early Christmas goodies. Photo/Warren Buckland

"There will be many people facing all sorts of difficulties this Christmas, taking away the magic and excitement that the majority of us expect to experience at this time of year," Hellene said.

"Doing things for others is a powerful way to boost our own happiness as well of those around us."

Along with great food goodies the Cheer teams also provide new gifts for all ages, among them the young 10 to 14 year-olds and Hellene said in the past they had run low on gifts for that age group.

"Gift donations that suit these age groups would be greatly appreciated – things like board games and sports equipment."

She said donations of Christmas crackers, wrapping paper and sellotape were also welcomed, so those who receive gifts could wrap them for their young ones — part of participating in the Christmas spirit.

The Cheer crews distribute well in advance of Christmas so early gifting is much appreciated.

"Last year a social worker told me a hilarious story how she was delivering the Christmas parcel after the school year had finished for the year — and how she crept around in stealth mode with the mum to hide the gifts from the kids."

Hellene said it was heartwarming to see the yearly support, and said families could make an extra Christmas stocking with things like socks, toothbrushes, chocolate, washcloths, hairbrushes and T-shirts — and workplaces where staff could put together a collection box for foodstuffs and gifts.

She paid tribute to local firms like Conroy Removals who for many years have stepped in to help collect, pack, store and transport goodies — as well as have a staff collection.

"It is heartwarming when I ask for help from the boss of a local business and the reply is 'yes why not?' or 'yes, you don't have to ask".

Jo Reyngoud agreed and one of the long-time supporters had been Pak'nSave Hastings which did them a great deal for required foodstuffs as well as deliver and unload the items.

"We've been doing it for as long as I can remember," owner-operator Brendon Smith said.

"Part of what we do because it's such a worthy cause."

Jo said there was also annual support from people like the Yarny Army — who knit great items for babies and pre-schoolers.

And Boomerang Bags who craft great fabric shopping bags — about 150 of which will be used to pack goodies in.

"They're just a couple of examples of volunteer groups who get behind helping and supporting the less fortunate in the community."

As was the support of the volunteers who annually step in to sort and pack the hundreds of gift parcels.

The appeal will run through until December 20.

Christmas Cheer Drop-Off Points

NAPIER: Hawke's Bay Today in Dickens St, Alexander Construction Ahuriri, Toyworld,

Mitre 10, Westpac Taradale, Napier and Taradale Libraries.

HASTINGS: Hawke's Bay Today, Heretaunga St, Flaxmere Library, Hastings Library, Havelock North Library.