I'm not sure what halcyon days your correspondent Paddi Hodgkiss (Letters, November 22) is recalling regarding City Focus.

Other than the odd line dancing group and busker, it was barely utilised.

Now traffic flows through, it hosts the wonderful Sunday Farmers Market, local musicians and when the weather is great you often see people enjoying the sun on the beanbags.

It's a long bow to draw the abuse retailers in the CBD are facing (which is more associated with homelessness and substance abuse issues) with the fruition of Te Manawa.

Dana Kinita
Rotorua

