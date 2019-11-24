

I'm not sure what halcyon days your correspondent Paddi Hodgkiss (Letters, November 22) is recalling regarding City Focus.

Other than the odd line dancing group and busker, it was barely utilised.

Now traffic flows through, it hosts the wonderful Sunday Farmers Market, local musicians and when the weather is great you often see people enjoying the sun on the beanbags.

It's a long bow to draw the abuse retailers in the CBD are facing (which is more associated with homelessness and substance abuse issues) with the fruition of Te Manawa.



Dana Kinita

Rotorua



Advertisement

CBD is in a mess

Yes, the CBD is in a mess and not just the panhandlers trying to get money from travel-wise tourists and cash-strapped locals.

The parking has to be sorted - we need a minimum of one and a half hours free parking throughout the town.

The only way to stop the bums intimidating people is by foot patrols of police.

Maori wardens are not enough, we need police - not in patrol cars but on their feet and not every hour or so, but every 15 minutes.

Not enough police? Hire more.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz