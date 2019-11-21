The front page again (News, Nov 21) featured the demise of our CBD and was accompanied by the all-too-familiar image of Te Manawa looking empty and devoid of life.

Many of us will remember the vibrancy of the City Focus. It was covered, had shady seating, attracted buskers and entertainment and had information and police centres.

All these are absent in Te Manawa - a stark, open, lifeless but supposedly modern idea to revitalise the CBD.

It was meant to attract people. This project, and its associated Green Corridor, have done quite the opposite.

Parking is gone (shoppers need somewhere close to put their shopping) and navigating around and through Te Manawa is a nightmare for drivers and pedestrians.

The subsequent lack of foot traffic has contributed to the increase in unsavoury behaviour. I believe the creation of Te Manawa and the Green Corridor is partly to blame.

More people mean more witnesses so less opportunity for abusive behaviour. The busy Eat Streat end of town doesn't face the same level of disruptive behaviour.

In my view, it's time the council admitted the city revitalisation programme was rushed and ill-conceived.

Parking restored, cover and information and police centres would be a good start.

People want information but the only option is blocks away, and a permanent police presence should deter undesirable behaviour and reassure visitors.

Improving this area of the CBD will cost, meaning ratepayers paying twice for the same outcome, once for innovation and once for common sense.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Illegal dumping

The age-old problem of illegal dumping has come to the fore again.

It is a great problem, unpleasant, unsavoury and it does nothing to enhance the area.

Again, as previously stated by several readers, we should place skips in strategic places around the area and encourage people to put their waste in them.

This is surely cheaper than having to clean up in hard-to-find places. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

