Napier is one step closer to having its war memorial reinstated, with council establishing a reference group to come up with a new concept design.

The group has been established to provide advice and guidance, based on the elements council agreed to in March this year.

The group will include representatives from council, Heritage Hawke's Bay, the RSA, the military, as well as individual community members.

Deputy mayor Annette Brosnan said the community lost a lot of trust in council when it removed the war memorial elements.

"This working group's core task is to make sure all the fine detail

