She said her aim was to see the war memorial fully restored by Anzac Day 2021.
Designgroup Stapleton Elliot + PMA has been announced as the firm which will undertake the design work.
The first meeting of the reference group is expected to held in late November, with the presentation of the final design due to take place in March 2020.
The issue has been a long running saga in Napier, after the War Memorial Centre was re-opened in 2017 without the Eternal Flame, roll of honour plaques and the war memorial name following a multimillion dollar redevelopment.
In total, $1.54m has been budgeted for the project.
Council resolved that construction costs, excluding remembrance artwork and all professional fees be no more than $750,000.