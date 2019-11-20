I agree with Bryan Gould (Opinion, November 19) on the climate change issues facing New Zealand by using the Australian bush fires as an example.

So how do we change the business-as-usual attitude?

Gould states in his column we have some hard choices to make. What are those choices? Can the collective power of the individual make a difference?

I believe it can.

Advertisement

The way I see it, demand dictates supply, so if enough people cut down or stop buying the products that cause the most pollution in manufacturing, surely this would make a difference.

We, the consumers, create the market and have the power to control it.

Examples include driving our vehicles less, using less hot water and eating less meat.

The list goes on. No more burying our heads in the sand.

If we are to believe the scientists then fundamental changes have to be made in an effort to halt the slippery slide New Zealand and the world is facing into the life-threatening conditions of global warming.

We have the power to make a difference.

(Abridged)

Joan Piesse

Lynmore



Advertisement

No guarantees of a peaceful death

For someone who is close to death, it is their journey.

Witnesses to this event get close to knowing what it is like as they share in this special time. It is a powerful time for whatever one experiences, just by being there. It can reinforce or change one's whole outlook on death and dying.

A peaceful death is what most of us wish for but there are no guarantees, no matter how meticulous we might plan. Life is not like that.

How often do people say that they would like to die in their sleep?

When New Zealanders vote for the End of Life Choice Bill at the coming referendum 2020, we are selecting a choice for a better outcome of dying. If we are faced with a situation we did not plan, like a terminal illness that will soon end our life, a positive outcome to the referendum will allow us to have the choice of an assisted death.

The bill has taken two years through an exacting process to ensure it is safe and only for those who meet the strictest of criteria.

Opponents say it opens the way for elder abuse, coercion of those struggling with mental health or disabilities. The bill takes this into account with stringent safeguards.

We cannot completely put ourselves in another's shoes but with insight and compassion, we can vote "yes'' to allow people in the unenviable position of having a terminal illness to choose a dignified end to a fulfilled life.

Tess Nesdale

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz