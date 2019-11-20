I agree with Bryan Gould (Opinion, November 19) on the climate change issues facing New Zealand by using the Australian bush fires as an example.

So how do we change the business-as-usual attitude?

Gould states in his column we have some hard choices to make. What are those choices? Can the collective power of the individual make a difference?

I believe it can.

The way I see it, demand dictates supply, so if enough people cut down or stop buying the products that cause the most pollution in manufacturing, surely this would make a difference.

We, the consumers, create the

