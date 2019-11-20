$51.1 million.

That is how much has been secured to fix Rotorua Museum.

And not a cent of it has come from insurers to date.

The category 1 heritage building, which is 111 years old, has been closed since November 18, 2016 when damage was discovered following the Kaikoura earthquake.

There are hopes it will reopen in 2022.

