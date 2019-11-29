When it comes to para-sports, Siobhan Terry's only regret is that she didn't get started sooner.

Terry is an accomplished para swimmer, having won multiple national titles, and recently won the athletics prize for Best Female Athlete at the Halberg Games.

Now, in her role as Parafed Bay of Plenty youth ambassador, she is eager to ensure anyone with a physical impairment knows what is available to them.

Parafed Bay of Plenty Rotorua is holding an Adapted Sports Day tomorrow at Rotorua Intermediate School to demonstrate what para-sports exist and how potential participants can get involved.

Terry said the aim of the adapted sports day was to ensure inclusivity for all.

"It's designed to bring people with disabilities together so they can see what sort of sports there are and how they can be adapted for them. It will be a cool opportunity for all the kids.

Rotorua's Siobhan Terry in action at the Halberg Games last month. Photo / Supplied

"It makes it more exciting and more fun being around other people who are similar to you. I had no idea there were so many sports available until I got involved, I think it's really important for the young ones growing up to see what's available for them. If I'd known that it would've been pretty cool, as a kid."

She said being the youth ambassador was a privilege.

"To have that role and actually be a part of it is really cool."

Parafed Bay of Plenty Rotorua sports development officer Jo Jackson also knows all about not letting physical impairment stop her doing what she loves. She never let being born without a lower right arm stop her, winning equestrian gold medals at the Atlanta Paralympics and three world championship titles during her equestrian career.

She said she was looking forward to showing people with physical impairments the wide range of sports available to them.

"We'll have wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, powerchair football, table, tennis, badminton and boccia there for people to have a go. There will also be information on local opportunities in waka ama, gymnastics, golf, swimming and lawn bowls available.

Parafed Bay of Plenty youth ambassador Siobhan Terry (left) helps Shyla-Mei Corbett with a game of boccia. Photo / Supplied

"We're just trying to raise awareness and get more people involved, it's great."

She said finding a love for sport could change the life of someone with a physical impairment.

"It gives them purpose and an opportunity to be part of something - they can join in. I met a woman today whose child is 5 and has a disability, she said his friends play sports but they wanted to find somewhere he can join in and be part of a group.

"You need that social side because that's what they miss out on. It's fitness as well, you can get stronger, but I think the biggest thing is being part of something and being included - having that sense of belonging."

Jackson said Terry set a great example for people new to para-sport.

"She's fantastic, she's so full of energy and life. She's just lovely and nothing stops her, she's on her way to being a Paralympic swimmer and now she's coaching as well.

"She's so willing to give back and the kids adore her, they're like a magnet towards her. She's always laughing, she's really infectious."

The Rotorua Adapted Sports Day is being held on Sunday, December 1 at Rotorua Intermediate School from 10.30am-2.30pm. For more information contact Jo Jackson on 0277162085 or at jo@parafedbop.co.nz