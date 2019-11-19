On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Mahuta said she wanted to ensure papakāinga housing was expanded and the Government supported initiatives for kaumātua to upgrade their homes.
"I met one kaumātua ... We provided access to resources to help him do essential repairs to keep his house warm and his mokopuna healthy and made sure the whare became an asset for the next generation."
Mahuta talked about ensuring housing assets provided security for families.
"We need action ... We can't have children doing homework in cars," she said.
"I believe if we have more secure housing for our whānau and kids are not transient they can learn the importance of what equity in a house can help unleash.
"Housing alongside education and good health are the pillars of a strong society."
The next two days of the conference will be at Waiteti Marae and Novotel and feature workshops as well as keynote speakers like Rotorua councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Te Ururoa Flavell from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and a Ministry of Health representative.
Reddy said the conference took a strength-based approach to find solutions and she was looking forward to finding out what kaumātua thought would be easy to change to make their lives better.
"A lot of it is about showcasing the good stuff going on in different regions," Reddy said.
"We see the struggles and their resilience but the problem is resilience gets worn down over a period ... It's important we act now and make sure New Zealand is prepared for a growing older sector.
"The struggle is real and the solution needs to be found. Quite often it lies in the minds of those that live it."