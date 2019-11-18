COMMENT
One little rattle.

One unrecognisable buzzing sound — barely audible but yes, it is there.

Somewhere.

It wasn't there a week ago, although there had been a different noise then which may have morphed into this one.

But that previous sound wasn't annoying because it only seemed to emerge occasionally.

This audio dilemma is a common one and while it does not have an official name in Latin or something like that, I have come up with one...purely because I had nothing better to do at the time.

Except listen to "vibratus automobilius".
