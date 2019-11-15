"Every body active."

That's the new vision for Sport NZ, sounds pretty simple, but there is a lot of depth and breadth to the plan, and many challenges in bringing it to a reality.

With physical activity levels in decline, Sport NZ is taking a stand as the "kaitiaki (guardian) of the Play, Active Recreation and Sport system in Aotearoa New Zealand".

