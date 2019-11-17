On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Mayne is general manager for St Chads Charitable Trust, an organisation supporting people with disabilities.
According to a statement from Kiwibank, Mayne's leadership has helped dozens of disabled people in the community gain greater independence, learn and maintain valuable life skills, and build better relationships with other members of the community.
Mayne was at work when an email bearing the surprise news dropped into her inbox.
"I couldn't speak. I was totally gobsmacked ... We do what we do not for recognition, but because we believe in a cause," Mayne said.
"I want to create that better world for my significantly disabled son. I want to help people see what they currently don't see: the discrimination and the barriers currently there for people with disability."
She said Mike King and John Kirwin had "changed the conversation" around mental health but there was no equivalent voice speaking out about disability issues.