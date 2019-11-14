In Australia, in California, in the Amazon rainforest, across the vast arboreal tundra of Siberia, and in numerous other places around the globe, wildfires are raging.

The world is burning up, and we are only 1.2C above the long-term average prior to the industrial revolution.

Imagine what it will be like in two or three decades time, when the increase will be closer to 2C. We'll achieve that unwanted target sometime around 2050, at present rates of greenhouse gas emissions; sooner, if those emissions continue to increase.

The chances of us limiting global warming to only that much are negligible,

