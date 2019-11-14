In 2017 there were 300 competitors.

The following year there were 400.

Fast forward to today and there are 500 competitors flocking to Rotorua for the Crossfit Rotorua's 2TOA Aotearoa competition.

The growth of the competition has been so great that this year organisers have extended the event to two days and moved to a new venue.

On Saturday and Sunday, some of the sport's fittest athletes will descend on Rotorua's Lakes Ranch to battle for bragging rights in the third edition of the same gender pairs competition.

