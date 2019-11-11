The Hemo sculpture is back in the news (News, November 8).

Its original cost was going to be half a million dollars – but is now acknowledged to be substantially more. Your article says there will be no change to the $388,000 council contribution.

I am confused. Where is the rest coming from? Is it public money or private?

Elaborate scaffolding has been in place since at least July. This stuff isn't cheap.

I liken it to a runaway train with a cost set to derail.

Will we (the people paying for it) ever really know the answers to these questions?

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Real books will always have a place

What a great read ... Family bookshop tells a story of survival ( Our People, November 5 .)

Thank you to Jill Nicholas for her wonderful way of writing the stories about our people.

And, it's heartfelt congratulations to David and Lynne from McLeod's Booksellers.

Seventy-five years in business is a great achievement, you both deserve to have your story told.

The old-world ambience sets you apart and transports your customers back to an era that has almost disappeared.

Book lovers will know what I am talking about ... your welcoming staff and their knowledgeably customer service is outstanding.

Real books will always have a place - no matter what technology dishes up - you have created such a place. Thank you both for sticking in there through all those tough times; how lucky are we - the book lovers?

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

