When Julie Hart thinks back on her time working with the refuge in Hawke's Bay, the words of one woman stand out - "I don't know if you remember me, but I was in the refuge 18 years ago ... and you'll never know the difference that you made in my life".

It sums up her life's mission, she says - one to help women and children through domestic violence.

A life mission, however, that was only realised when she was made redundant and found an advert seeking a volunteer for what was then known as the Hastings Women's Refuge,

