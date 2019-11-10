The multi-million dollar revamp of Kimi Ora Community School is being described as a "new start" for the suburb and reflects the community's rohe and Tangata, principal Matt O'Dowda says.

Artists impressions have revealed 13 outdoor areas which flow "seamlessly across the site" and are based on strong cultural elements relevant to the children, their whanau, and the wider community.

One area, a new community playground, has been granted $225,000 from the Eastern and Central Community Trust and $35,000 from Grassroots Trust.

Funding for developing the proposal was generously provided by the Hastings District Council.

O'Dowda said the playground is

