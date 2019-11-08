I'm often asked about bad investments and to me they're usually quite obvious.

Think of that mining company a mate recommends, with its key project in Afghanistan: bad investment!

Then there's financing Mel Gibson's latest film, no doubt there's an audience of three people left to watch that one: bad investment!

You may be thinking, I will just get a term deposit at the bank and not have to take any of the investment risks. But you would probably be surprised if I said, "Term deposits: bad investment!"

