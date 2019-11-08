On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Greaney said he had initially been reluctant to take him on as an apprentice - usually the domain of the late teens like two new ones he is set to take on - due to his age.
"But he kept at me."
So he arranged for "Marty" to apply for one of the limited places in the IAG Trades Scholarship scheme, and both were delighted to get the call to say he had been accepted.
"They paid for my training and even gave me a toolbox," he said.
So, as he looked forward to his 48th birthday, the three-year apprenticeship started and as it can be for the "young fellas" on the floor he got to do a bit of sweeping up and make the tea from time to time.
On the panelbeating front he simply excelled.
"He was totally committed to it and became a very loyal employee," Greaney said.
And his younger workmates soon got used to the new boy being as old as their fathers, and Thornicroft and the family love it here.
"Lifestyle, the climate, love the job — everything."
Greaney agreed with his newly qualified employee that age is but a number.
"If they are physically able, anyone of any age can take something on."
Thornicroft's advice to those of more mature years contemplating a career change?