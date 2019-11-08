When Martin Thornicroft, a panelbeater with City Collision Repairs in Napier, attended his trades scholarship graduation a few weeks back he caused some heads to turn.

For along with the other 20 or so graduates who had qualified for and gone through the IAG Trades Scholarship programme, he had successfully completed his apprenticeship ... at the fine age of 51.

"Age is only a number," was how he put it.

It was his second completed apprenticeship. He had previously gone through one for the printing trade, where he spent 30 years before deciding to make a change.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
City Collision Repairs boss Chris Greaney (left) with
City Collision Repairs boss Chris Greaney (left) with "new boy" and IAG Trades Scholarship graduate Martin Thornicroft. Photo / Paul Taylor

Up until about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.