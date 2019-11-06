A spate of fires across the Bay of Plenty region has prompted officials to deliver some much-needed fire safety tips as the weather heats up.

A major bush fire in central Rotorua, a playground up in flames in Whakatāne and a number of small vegetation fires throughout Tauranga were reported in the last 24 hours.

Some are being treated as suspicious, while others are still sitting as unexplained.

On Tuesday, flames up to 3m-high ravaged shrubbery near the Rotorua Government Gardens.

A person, a lighter and bedding were all things found or seen in the vicinity, yet the cause was

