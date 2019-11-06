The product of a superstitious mother, I too am a great believer in fate, kismet or kharma – whatever.

A few days ago I had a dig at the Redwoods (refer to letter Redwood trees are ugly, October 31).

On Sunday, my wife and I and our little dog, while out for a stroll, met with a slightly overzealous german shepherd that was probably only trying to defend its owner in the manner to which it had been trained.

Our little dog was shaken and stirred, and my wife received a nasty gash on her leg which three hours in a busy hospital soon put right. She is dismayed because she has to stay off it for a while.

I, being my usual hyped-up self, overreacted. The dog's owner was apologetic and helpful.

So the Redwoods have had the last laugh and I am now servant to my dear lady for the next few weeks.

However, it does stress the need for caution where big dogs are concerned. You may never take them for granted, they are, after all, descended directly from the wolf.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Congratulations on upgrade

Congratulations to the contractors working on the upgrade to Long Mile Road. A difficult project carried out with minimal inconvenience to the general public and traffic.

My wife and I decided recently to take our dog and picnic refreshments and sit for a while and just watch the comings and goings of visitors enjoying the venue.

How wrong I was. Whenever a vehicle entered or exited the large parking area opposite the Information Centre, clouds of white dust erupted and were blown all along the parking area.

The small white chips used may look very nice but practical? I have my doubts.

It seems such a shame to spoil such a good job for the want of a halfpence of tar.

Oh, and by the way where are the wooden statues?

(Abridged)

Mike Long

Lynomore

