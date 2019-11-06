The product of a superstitious mother, I too am a great believer in fate, kismet or kharma – whatever.

A few days ago I had a dig at the Redwoods (refer to letter Redwood trees are ugly, October 31).

On Sunday, my wife and I and our little dog, while out for a stroll, met with a slightly overzealous german shepherd that was probably only trying to defend its owner in the manner to which it had been trained.

Our little dog was shaken and stirred, and my wife received a nasty gash on her leg which three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Congratulations on upgrade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.