For the merchant seamen from Britain and across the Commonwealth there was work to be done — on a frontline of war service which for many years went both unrecognised and unrewarded.

The risks were extreme and the eventual loss of life was tragically high.

As the memorial stone now set alongside the memorials for army, navy and air force personnel at the Taradale RSA states, 33,730 British and Commonwealth merchant seamen lost their lives as the result of action during World War II between 1939 and 1945.

Lost as they worked aboard civilian ships involved in crucial supply convoy

